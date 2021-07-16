UAE residents have been urged to watch out for unstable weather conditions across the emirates.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning that many parts of the country may receive rainfall during the weekend.
According to NCM’s daily weather forecast, there is a chance of rainfall in some areas of Fujairah and other northern and eastern parts of the country.
The NCM said: “The weather in general will be hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the Northern and Eastern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”
The NCM also warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be rather hot during day time. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 45°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 25-30°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 34-39°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night Northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.