Residents urged to exercise caution as potentially hazardous weather affects parts UAE
Dubai: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and orange weather alerts for several parts of the country, warning of potentially hazardous conditions associated with convective clouds until 7pm on Sunday.
In its latest advisory, issued at 3:38pm on October 18, the NCM urged residents in areas marked yellow to exercise caution and remain alert to changing weather conditions.
People in areas under orange alerts have been advised to remain prepared and comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities, as hazardous weather conditions are expected.
The advisory, which covers the period from 2pm to 7pm, highlights areas in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE, including locations around the mountainous regions near Fujairah and Al Ain.
According to the NCM's weather map, yellow alerts indicate areas where caution is required because of potentially hazardous weather, while orange alerts signal a higher level of risk requiring increased vigilance.
The warnings are linked to the formation of convective clouds, which can bring rapidly changing weather conditions.
The NCM urged the public to follow official weather updates and exercise caution in affected areas until the alerts expire at 7pm.