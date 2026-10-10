Convective clouds to bring rains from Monday to Wednesday, particularly in eastern areas
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to reach 43°C on Saturday, October 10, with humid conditions, possible fog and a chance of rain in the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Saturday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern parts of the country by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Temperatures will range from 39°C to 43°C in inland areas, 34°C to 40°C along the coast and on islands, and 29°C to 35°C in mountainous regions.
Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas, while winds will be light to moderate, blowing at speeds of 10 to 20km/h and occasionally reaching 30km/h. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Sunday, October 11
Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern areas. Some clouds may become convective by the afternoon, while humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning, bringing a possibility of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, reaching 30km/h, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Monday, October 12
The NCM forecasts a chance of rainfall on Monday, with convective clouds developing over eastern areas and possibly extending to parts of the interior by the afternoon.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some western areas, with a possibility of fog or mist.
Winds will strengthen at times, reaching 45km/h and causing blowing dust. Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.
Tuesday, October 13
Rain remains possible on Tuesday, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and western areas during the afternoon.
Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some western areas.
Winds will reach 40km/h at times, particularly with cloud development, potentially raising dust. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Wednesday, October 14
The chance of rain will continue into Wednesday, with convective clouds expected over eastern and southern areas by the afternoon.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, bringing a possibility of mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds could reach 40km/h, causing blowing dust at times, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.