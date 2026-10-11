Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to reach 41°C, while Dubai records 40°C on Sunday
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to reach 41°C on Sunday, October 11, with humid conditions bringing a chance of fog overnight, while rain and dusty winds are forecast in parts of the country over the following three days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Sunday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern parts of the country during the afternoon. Some clouds could become convective, the NCM said in its daily weather bulletin.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning, bringing a possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah are expected to record the highest temperatures at 41°C, followed by Dubai, Umm Al Quwain, Liwa and Al Ruwais at 40°C.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 39°C in Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain, while Fujairah will record a maximum of 36°C.
Relative humidity could rise to 95 per cent in Al Sila and Dalma, while Liwa and Al Ruwais are expected to experience humidity levels of up to 90 per cent.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing at speeds of 10 to 20km/h and occasionally reaching 30km/h.
Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Rain forecast from Monday
The weather is expected to change on Monday, October 12, when convective clouds could develop over eastern areas and extend into parts of the interior during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
The NCM forecasts light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong at times, with speeds reaching 45km/h and potentially causing blowing dust.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some western areas.
The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.
Tuesday: More rain and dusty winds
The chance of rainfall will continue on Tuesday, October 13, with convective clouds expected to develop across eastern and western parts of the country during the afternoon.
Winds could reach 40km/h at times, particularly with cloud development, raising dust in some areas.
Humid conditions are forecast overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or mist possible in western areas.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Wednesday: Rain chances continue
On Wednesday, October 14, the NCM expects fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas by the afternoon.
Some of these clouds could bring rainfall, while winds may strengthen to 40km/h, causing blowing dust at times.
Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning, with mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.