Dubai: If you are heading out on Saturday afternoon, wear light clothing and carry a water bottle as temperatures are close to hitting 50°C in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy with high temperatures and humid conditions, especially in Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan area, a town some 70 kilometres west of Al Ain, crossed 49.1°C on Saturday afternoon with sunny skies, as several parts of the UAE also recorded high temperatures.
In Al Ain, skies are looking partly cloudy and temperatures are slightly lower, at around 45°C. Skies in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are also looking partly cloudy.
The relative humidity is currently at 74 per cent across the UAE.
The lowest temperatures recorded today morning was 20°C in the Raknah area, in Al Ain, at 5:30am.
As for the coming week, similar conditions are expected with hot temperatures, sunny skies and high humidity, especially in open desert areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Cloud formation in the east coast, in Fujairah, is expected throughout the week, with relatively lower temperatures.