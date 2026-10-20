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UAE weather: Rain, strong winds, and dust forecast with temperatures reaching 40°C

Rain chances continue through Thursday with winds reach 60km/h today

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Unsettled weather is forecast across the UAE, with possible rain, strong winds reaching 60km/h and blowing dust. Temperatures could hit 40°C, while rising humidity may bring mist to coastal and inland areas overnight.
Unsettled weather is forecast across the UAE, with possible rain, strong winds reaching 60km/h and blowing dust. Temperatures could hit 40°C, while rising humidity may bring mist to coastal and inland areas overnight.
File photo

Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rain on Tuesday, as strong winds reaching 60km/h sweep across mountainous areas, raising dust and potentially reducing visibility, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern areas and extending towards some inland and western regions during the afternoon, bringing possible rainfall.

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The unsettled conditions are being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity and causing blowing dust.

Wind speeds could reach 60km/h in mountainous areas, 50km/h inland and 35km/h along coastal areas and islands.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 40°C in inland areas, while coastal regions and islands will record highs of between 34°C and 38°C. Mountainous areas will see temperatures ranging from 28°C to 33°C.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, with mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.

Rain chances continue through Thursday

The NCM said unsettled weather would persist on Wednesday, with convective clouds forming over eastern areas and extending towards inland and western regions during the afternoon, accompanied by possible rainfall.

Winds could reach 50km/h, stirring up dust, while humid conditions overnight may lead to mist in some coastal and inland areas.

On Thursday, partly cloudy conditions will continue, with convective clouds developing over eastern and western areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing further rain.

Winds could reach 40km/h, accompanied by blowing dust.

Temperatures to fall on Saturday

Friday is expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas, some of which may become convective during the afternoon.

Humidity will rise overnight, with fog or mist possible over some western coastal areas early on Saturday.

By Saturday, temperatures are forecast to decline gradually, with clouds appearing over eastern and northern areas.

Winds will reach 35km/h on Friday and Saturday, while mist may form in some coastal and inland areas early on Sunday.

Sea conditions will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman through Thursday, becoming slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf on Friday and Saturday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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