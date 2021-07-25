It’s most likely to rain in some parts of the UAE in the afternoon, so don’t forget to bring your umbrella when going outdoors.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. There is a chance of convective clouds formation may be rainy Eastward and Southward by afternoon. If you are on the road, it is advised to drive carefully as the roads will be slippery due to the rain.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 34 °C.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 45 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.