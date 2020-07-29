UAE residents can expect mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the country.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast during morning with a chance of convective clouds formation over some Eastern areas by afternoon. Temperature tends to increase gradually.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.