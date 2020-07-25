Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) met representatives of tourism companies in Dubai to discuss the mechanism for granting tourist visas as part of promoting and revitalising tourism in the post-COVID-19 phase. Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai is working on a plan to revitalise the tourism sector in the post COVID-19 phase.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), met representatives of tourism companies in Dubai to discuss the mechanism for granting tourist visas as part of promoting and revitalising tourism in the post-COVID-19 phase.

According to a Dubai Media Office press release on Saturday, the meeting was also attended by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai, Colonel Dr Omar Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General for Entry and Residence Permits Sector, and other officials.

Rapid revival

The meeting was held in line with the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reopen Dubai to international tourism. During the meeting, Al Marri said the facilities provided by the UAE and Dubai to vital sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed significantly to reinvigorating the country’s economy, which in turn supported the rapid revival of the tourism sector. He said the fundamental strengths of Dubai’s tourism sector enable it to maintain its sustainability.

“Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and tourism companies are major partners of the GDRFA in the effort to realise Dubai’s vision to become the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub,” Al Marri added.

Tourism sector emerges stronger

He said the tourism sector would emerge stronger from the crisis with the removal of air travel restrictions and the resumption of all vital sectors in the country. He emphasised that the UAE has proven its ability to overcome the crisis by creating a robust framework for managing the impact of the pandemic and implementing comprehensive precautionary measures. Following the resumption of air travel, international tourism flows have been increasing, he noted.