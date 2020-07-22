1 of 6
In recent years, Ian Callum’s name has been inseparably intertwined with Jaguar and Land Rover that it’s easy to forget the role played by the ace designer in shaping Aston Martin’s iconic models. So when Callum left his day job at JLR after 20 years last year, it was only natural that he turned his attention back to an Aston Martin. Announced late 2019, the Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged, is a reimagined Vanquish fully endorsed by Aston Martin.
Now, nine months after announcing the project, the production version of the Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged has been revealed. It has also been confirmed that customer car build will start in September.
Ian Callum has reworked the lines seen on the concept shown in 2019 with a revised interior, more trim options and chassis and powertrain tweaks In fact, company release says the production version features over 350 engineering, material and design changes that transform Vanquish into a more practical and relevant GT.
During the development phase, the car has covered over 20,000 miles of rigorous testing on the UK’s broad range of road types and surfaces, as well as multiple sessions on both the wet and dry tracks at Michelin’s Ladoux proving ground.
Rebound and compression of the Bilstein dampers have been tuned significantly to provide composure with noticeably more agility and control. Stiffer anti roll bars, a 10mm lower ride height, up to 60mm wider track and specific Michelin Pilot Sport tyre compounds add to the car’s dynamic abilities.
The car's leather trim is provided by Bridge of Weir Leather Company, while Bremont’s removable pocket watch takes pride of place in the interior that now includes brushed or polished dark chrome details, and a walnut veneer option instead of carbon. “The designers, engineers and craftspeople have poured all their energy into breathing new life into the car, pushing the boundaries of every detail: flawless surface finishes, tight shutlines and a crafted interior I believe you’ll enjoy spending time in,” says Ian Callum. “I’m particularly impressed with how it drives. From the lower, more sculpted and cossetting seat, the crisper steering with enhanced feel to just the glorious way it sounds, I think we have created something quite special.”
