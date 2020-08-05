Dubai: Are you planning to drive late at night or early morning on Thursday? Be careful because mist and fog formation is expected.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking fairly clear to partly cloudy. The clouds are expected to increase during the afternoon.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average, going up to 46 °C in Abu Dhabi.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust and fog are expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.