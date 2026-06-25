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UAE weather forecast: Showers, blowing dust and cooler temperatures through weekend

Rain-bearing clouds expected as temperatures ease from Friday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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From Friday, temperatures are expected to decline slightly as low clouds develop over the eastern coast. Humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning could lead to mist formation across some coastal and inland areas.
From Friday, temperatures are expected to decline slightly as low clouds develop over the eastern coast. Humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning could lead to mist formation across some coastal and inland areas.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

The UAE is expected to see a mix of showers, blowing dust, lower temperatures and humid conditions over the coming days, with rain forecast for eastern and southern areas and mist likely to form over parts of the country during the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said today's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective cloud formation expected to bring rainfall to eastern and southern regions by the afternoon.

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Light to moderate winds, reaching up to 40 kph, are forecast to raise dust, particularly in western areas, while seas in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become rough later in the day. Inland temperatures are forecast to reach between 43°C and 47°C.

From Friday, temperatures are expected to decline slightly as low clouds develop over the eastern coast. Humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning could lead to mist formation across some coastal and inland areas.

Similar weather is forecast through the weekend, with the possibility of fog or mist early on Sunday and clouds developing over eastern areas in the afternoon. By Monday, fresh north-westerly winds are expected to stir blowing dust over western parts of the country. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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