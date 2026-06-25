Rain-bearing clouds expected as temperatures ease from Friday
The UAE is expected to see a mix of showers, blowing dust, lower temperatures and humid conditions over the coming days, with rain forecast for eastern and southern areas and mist likely to form over parts of the country during the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said today's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective cloud formation expected to bring rainfall to eastern and southern regions by the afternoon.
Light to moderate winds, reaching up to 40 kph, are forecast to raise dust, particularly in western areas, while seas in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become rough later in the day. Inland temperatures are forecast to reach between 43°C and 47°C.
From Friday, temperatures are expected to decline slightly as low clouds develop over the eastern coast. Humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning could lead to mist formation across some coastal and inland areas.
Similar weather is forecast through the weekend, with the possibility of fog or mist early on Sunday and clouds developing over eastern areas in the afternoon. By Monday, fresh north-westerly winds are expected to stir blowing dust over western parts of the country.