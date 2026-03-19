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UAE weather forecast: Rain and gusty winds ahead of Eid Al Fitr long weekend

Clouds, light rain and dusty winds ahead through the weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures to reach up to 38°C as unsettled weather, fresh winds and reduced visibility affect parts of the country
Temperatures to reach up to 38°C as unsettled weather, fresh winds and reduced visibility affect parts of the country
Gulf News

Dubai: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected across the UAE today, with a chance of light rainfall over some western, coastal and inland areas, according to the latest forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to range between 30°C and 34°C in coastal areas, while internal regions may reach up to 38°C, with cooler conditions in mountainous areas.

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Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds of up to 35 km/h, blowing from northeasterly to southeasterly directions. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Looking ahead, unsettled weather is expected to continue into the weekend and early next week. Friday will bring partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures.

From Saturday onwards, convective cloud formation may lead to further rainfall across scattered areas, accompanied by fresh winds raising dust and sand, reducing visibility at times. Winds could reach up to 45 km/h, while sea conditions may become rough at times, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.

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