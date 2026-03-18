Eid Al Fitr: Park timings across Dubai

When and where you can spend some time out with the fam
In the mood for some outdoorsy time with the kiddos over the Eid break? That’s perfect – there’s just about that lovely nip in the air that makes the shade perfect for some down time as you kid watch.
Dubai Municipality has put out the timings of the parks and other recreational areas within those parks over the long break, so you can make most of your time off.
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Major parks will be open between 8am and midnight. These include:
Zabeel Park
Creek Park: Children’s City, the kids’ museum, here will welcome guests between 9am and 8pm.
Al Mamzar Park
Al Safa Park
Mushrif National Park: a) Mushrif Hub will be open between 6.30am and midnight while b) Mountain Bike Track (Mushrif National Park) can be accessed between 6.30am and 6.30pm.
Residential Parks and squares will remain open to the public between 8am and midnight.
Quranic Park: Cave and Glass House to stay open between 9am and 8.30pm.
Lake parks, i.e. Al Marmoom Lakes (including Love, Expo, Solar, and Crescent) and Suhaila Lakes will be open 24/7.
Besides these spots, a number of attractions are open and offering free entry to families and individuals alike. Check out our list of fun - and free - things to do over the period.