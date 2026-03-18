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Eid Al Fitr: Park timings across Dubai

When and where you can spend some time out with the fam

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Creek park
Dubai Creek park

In the mood for some outdoorsy time with the kiddos over the Eid break? That’s perfect – there’s just about that lovely nip in the air that makes the shade perfect for some down time as you kid watch.

Dubai Municipality has put out the timings of the parks and other recreational areas within those parks over the long break, so you can make most of your time off.

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Major parks will be open between 8am and midnight. These include:

  • Zabeel Park

  • Creek Park: Children’s City, the kids’ museum, here will welcome guests between 9am and 8pm.

  • Al Mamzar Park

  • Al Safa Park

  • Mushrif National Park: a) Mushrif Hub will be open between 6.30am and midnight while b) Mountain Bike Track (Mushrif National Park) can be accessed between 6.30am and 6.30pm.

  • Residential Parks and squares will remain open to the public between 8am and midnight.

  • Quranic Park: Cave and Glass House to stay open between 9am and 8.30pm.

  • Lake parks, i.e. Al Marmoom Lakes (including Love, Expo, Solar, and Crescent) and Suhaila Lakes will be open 24/7.

Besides these spots, a number of attractions are open and offering free entry to families and individuals alike. Check out our list of fun - and free - things to do over the period.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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