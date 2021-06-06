UAE motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog covers some parts of the emirate.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 8am,” today.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, temperature will be “rather hot during daytime”, today. The NCM said that skies in general will be sunny and hazy at times. Some low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning may be convective over the mountains by afternoon.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 50.2°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3.45pm.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 44 and 49°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 24-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-45°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 10– 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high in the UAE, ranging between 70-90 percent in internal and coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 percent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.