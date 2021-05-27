Dubai: UAE residents woke up to dusty and hazy conditions on Thursday morning due to strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, with dusty conditions.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Residents of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah are experiencing hazy conditions with a significant drop in temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C.
The relative humidity is slightly lower today, at 55 per cent across the UAE.
Be careful if you are planning any activities near the beach and at the sea, as the NCM has also warned the public about rough conditions at sea, which are expected to last till the late afternoon. The Arabian Sea is expected to have waves with a height of six feet.