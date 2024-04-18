“A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 8am today,” the alert read.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog, the alert further warned.

Fog alert Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times northward, with a gradual increase in temperatures. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 29 and 33°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 27 to 31°C in the coastal areas and islands and 19 to 24°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times in the Southwest to Northeast direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.