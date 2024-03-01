Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the country on Friday. The temperature is expected to be comfortable, with a gentle breeze.
The temperature in Jebel Jais has dropped to 2.4°C, marking the lowest temperature recorded this winter in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected over some eastern areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to be between 22 and 27°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 20 to 24°C in the coastal areas, and islands and 11 to 17°C over the mountains.
Be cautious if you plan to visit the beach on Friday as rough seas and dusty conditions are expected.
NCM has issued warning for rough seas along the UAE's coastline until Friday. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman sea.