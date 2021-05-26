Dubai: Wearing a mask today will not only help you fight against coronavirus but also protect you from the dusty and sandy conditions currently prevailing in parts of the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert due to strong winds and dusty conditions, which are reducing horizontal visibility to 2000 meters.
Southern and western areas like Abu Dhabi, parts of Al Ain, Sweihan area are most affected, according to the NCM’s official website. Residents in Sharjah's Al Dhaid area and Fujairah are also experiencing dusty conditions.
Skies in Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah look relatively clear.
Such conditions are expected to last till 6pm on Wednesday.
Be careful if you are planning any activities near the beach and at the sea, as the NCM has also warned the public about rough conditions at sea. The Arabian Sea is expected to have waves with a height of six feet.
Such conditions are expected to last till 4pm on Thursday.