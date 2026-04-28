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UAE to see dusty winds and fluctuating temperatures through Saturday

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as dust may reduce visibility on the roads

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE to see dusty winds and fluctuating temperatures through Saturday
Gulf News

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE from today to Saturday, with dusty winds and fluctuating temperatures expected during the period.

Today will see generally fair to partly cloudy weather, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west.

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On Wednesday, temperatures are set to rise slightly, with south-easterly winds shifting north-westerly, reaching up to 40 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough offshore in the Arabian Gulf by night.

Conditions will ease on Thursday, with a drop in temperatures, particularly in western areas, while similar wind patterns may cause dusty conditions. Seas could turn rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Friday and Saturday will remain fair in general with intermittent cloud cover, while winds continue to freshen, with sea conditions fluctuating between slight and moderate, becoming rough at times, especially at night.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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