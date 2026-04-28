Motorists are advised to drive with caution as dust may reduce visibility on the roads
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE from today to Saturday, with dusty winds and fluctuating temperatures expected during the period.
Today will see generally fair to partly cloudy weather, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west.
On Wednesday, temperatures are set to rise slightly, with south-easterly winds shifting north-westerly, reaching up to 40 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough offshore in the Arabian Gulf by night.
Conditions will ease on Thursday, with a drop in temperatures, particularly in western areas, while similar wind patterns may cause dusty conditions. Seas could turn rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Friday and Saturday will remain fair in general with intermittent cloud cover, while winds continue to freshen, with sea conditions fluctuating between slight and moderate, becoming rough at times, especially at night.