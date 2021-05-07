Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “clear to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon.”
Temperatures are expected to be warm and it’s expected to be especially hot during daytime.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 39.7°C in Al Shiweb (Al Ain) at 3.00 pm.
Today, the maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 18-23°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-36°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions.
Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate at 55-75 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.