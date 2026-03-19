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UAE steps up emergency readiness as varied rainfall forecast

Authorities monitor weather developments amid expected instability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Heavy rain in Abu Dhabi.
Heavy rain in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has intensified its emergency preparedness measures as forecasts indicate varied rainfall across the country in the coming days.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology and other partners, held a joint meeting to assess potential impacts of the expected weather conditions.

Officials reviewed developments in atmospheric conditions and outlined response plans to ensure readiness for any emergencies arising from the anticipated changes.

Authorities said rainfall of varying intensity is expected over parts of the country, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

The forecast also points to increased wind activity, with dust and sand likely to reduce visibility in some areas.

Relevant entities have stepped up monitoring of weather patterns and movement, urging the public to stay informed through official channels.

The measures form part of proactive efforts to enhance public safety and minimise potential disruptions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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