UAE steps up emergency readiness as varied rainfall forecast

Authorities monitor weather developments amid expected instability
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has intensified its emergency preparedness measures as forecasts indicate varied rainfall across the country in the coming days.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology and other partners, held a joint meeting to assess potential impacts of the expected weather conditions.
Officials reviewed developments in atmospheric conditions and outlined response plans to ensure readiness for any emergencies arising from the anticipated changes.
Authorities said rainfall of varying intensity is expected over parts of the country, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.
The forecast also points to increased wind activity, with dust and sand likely to reduce visibility in some areas.
Relevant entities have stepped up monitoring of weather patterns and movement, urging the public to stay informed through official channels.
The measures form part of proactive efforts to enhance public safety and minimise potential disruptions.