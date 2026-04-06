UAE braces for rain, dust and rough seas

Showers expected across UAE from Thursday to Monday as temperatures fall
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unsettled weather across the UAE, with scattered rainfall expected from Thursday through to Monday.
In a statement, the centre said conditions on Tuesday and during the daytime on Wednesday would be fair to partly cloudy and occasionally dusty, with fresh to strong north-westerly winds raising dust and leading to a drop in temperatures. Seas are expected to be rough to very rough at times.
From Thursday until Monday morning, clouds are expected to move in from the west at intervals, bringing light to moderate rainfall across various parts of the country. Rain could be heavy at times in some areas, particularly in western and eastern regions.
The centre also reported light rainfall today in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Umm Al Quwain, as unstable weather conditions begin to affect parts of the country.