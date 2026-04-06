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UAE braces for rain, dust and rough seas

Showers expected across UAE from Thursday to Monday as temperatures fall

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Rain clouds over Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
Rain clouds over Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
Sajesh Chedambath

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unsettled weather across the UAE, with scattered rainfall expected from Thursday through to Monday.

In a statement, the centre said conditions on Tuesday and during the daytime on Wednesday would be fair to partly cloudy and occasionally dusty, with fresh to strong north-westerly winds raising dust and leading to a drop in temperatures. Seas are expected to be rough to very rough at times.

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From Thursday until Monday morning, clouds are expected to move in from the west at intervals, bringing light to moderate rainfall across various parts of the country. Rain could be heavy at times in some areas, particularly in western and eastern regions.

The centre also reported light rainfall today in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Umm Al Quwain, as unstable weather conditions begin to affect parts of the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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