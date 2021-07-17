Planning of going outdoors? Don't forget to take your umbrella as it's raining in many areas of the UAE. It's reported by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), that light to moderate rain continues to pour over Mamdouh, Asfani areas in Ras Al Khaimah. Also, there is light rain over Al Rahbah, Abu Dhabi, and in Al Riqa, Wasit areas in Sharjah and in Al Rawdah, Muzairah, Masfut, Ajman.
In Dubai, there is light to moderate rain over Al Khawaneej area. There is also light rainfall in scattered parts of Fujairah such as Al Sharya, Sakamkam, Al Souda, and Al Fsail areas.
Today’s weather condition, according to the NCM, will be hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some rainy convective clouds over scattered areas, with another decrease in temperatures.
The weather bureau has reported light rainfall over Ghantoot, Al Shahama, Abu Dhabi and Al Shiwayb, Al Ain. There is also moderate rain in Margham, and heavy rain over Hatta, Dubai, and Al Madam, Sharjah and Huwailat, Ras Al Khaimah. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads when wet because of the rain.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 31 °C.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.