GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE rain alert: Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists over wet roads and poor visibility

Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to slow down as rain, fog and dusty winds are forecast here

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to check weather conditions before setting off, reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to minimise the risk of accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to check weather conditions before setting off, reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to minimise the risk of accidents.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution as rain, fog and dusty winds are forecast across parts of the UAE over the coming days, warning of reduced visibility and slippery roads during unsettled weather.

The warning comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a chance of rainfall from Saturday through Tuesday, with afternoon cloud formations expected across eastern, northern and southern parts of the country.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to check weather conditions before setting off, reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to minimise the risk of accidents.

Motorists were also warned against approaching valleys where water may be flowing or areas where rainwater has accumulated, and were urged to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Police stressed the importance of avoiding distractions, particularly using mobile phones to take photographs or videos while driving, and complying with speed limits displayed on electronic road signs, which may be adjusted according to weather and road conditions.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate highlighted the risks posed by poor visibility and vehicles skidding on wet roads, urging drivers to remain alert and take preventive measures to protect themselves and other road users.

Rain, fog and winds of up to 50 km/h forecast

According to the NCM's four-day outlook, Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas in the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist. Southeasterly winds will shift northwesterly, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and occasionally stirring up dust.

On Sunday, rain-bearing clouds could develop over northern and eastern regions during the afternoon. Fog or mist may form in some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Monday morning, while winds could again reach 40 km/h.

Monday will bring further chances of afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas, with fog or mist possible overnight and into Tuesday morning, particularly in western parts of the country.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with a chance of rainfall over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Winds could strengthen to 50 km/h at times, potentially causing blowing dust and reduced visibility.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf throughout the four days. The Oman Sea will generally be slight, becoming slight to moderate on Monday.

Authorities have urged road users to remain vigilant, follow official weather updates and adjust their driving to prevailing road conditions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fog and light fog are expected to blanket coastal and inland areas over the next four days.

Weather: UAE wakes up to dense fog, possible rain ahead

2m read
Horizontal visibility is expected to deteriorate significantly where fog develops and could disappear altogether in some locations.

UAE warns of fog before possible Tuesday rain

2m read
Temperatures will remain high despite more settled daytime conditions. Al Sila is expected to record the highest maximum at 41°C.

UAE forecast: Fog possible, rain expected midweek

2m read
Conditions will be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern parts of the country.

Weather: Fog, mist possible across UAE in coming days

2m read