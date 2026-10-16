Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to slow down as rain, fog and dusty winds are forecast here
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution as rain, fog and dusty winds are forecast across parts of the UAE over the coming days, warning of reduced visibility and slippery roads during unsettled weather.
The warning comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a chance of rainfall from Saturday through Tuesday, with afternoon cloud formations expected across eastern, northern and southern parts of the country.
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to check weather conditions before setting off, reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to minimise the risk of accidents.
Motorists were also warned against approaching valleys where water may be flowing or areas where rainwater has accumulated, and were urged to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
Police stressed the importance of avoiding distractions, particularly using mobile phones to take photographs or videos while driving, and complying with speed limits displayed on electronic road signs, which may be adjusted according to weather and road conditions.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate highlighted the risks posed by poor visibility and vehicles skidding on wet roads, urging drivers to remain alert and take preventive measures to protect themselves and other road users.
According to the NCM's four-day outlook, Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas in the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist. Southeasterly winds will shift northwesterly, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and occasionally stirring up dust.
On Sunday, rain-bearing clouds could develop over northern and eastern regions during the afternoon. Fog or mist may form in some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Monday morning, while winds could again reach 40 km/h.
Monday will bring further chances of afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas, with fog or mist possible overnight and into Tuesday morning, particularly in western parts of the country.
Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with a chance of rainfall over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Winds could strengthen to 50 km/h at times, potentially causing blowing dust and reduced visibility.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf throughout the four days. The Oman Sea will generally be slight, becoming slight to moderate on Monday.
Authorities have urged road users to remain vigilant, follow official weather updates and adjust their driving to prevailing road conditions.