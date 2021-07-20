Weather conditions in the UAE on Tuesday are expected to be hot during daytime and partly cloudy or hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, some parts of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.
The NCM said: “The weather in general will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the Northern and Southern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM also said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 45°C in Musaffah (Abu Dhabi) at 12:45pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 26-30°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 31-35°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-55 per cent and 55-75 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf slight to moderate and Oman Sea.