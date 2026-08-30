Mercury hits 50.1°C in Al Dhafrah as extreme late-summer heat grips the UAE
Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE crossed the 50°C mark on Sunday, with Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah region recording the country’s highest temperature at 50.1°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The peak was recorded at 1:30pm UAE time, as intense late-summer heat persisted across much of the country.
NCM data showed several other locations approaching 49°C. Owtaid recorded 48.9°C, followed by Al Mirfa at 48.5°C, while Al Jazeera B.G. and Mezaira each reached 48.4°C.
The temperature map issued by the NCM showed widespread readings above 45°C across inland and western areas of the country. Al Ruwais reached 47°C, while Al Ajban recorded 46.7°C and Al Dhannah 45.7°C.
Conditions were relatively cooler along parts of the northern and eastern coasts and in the mountains, with temperatures generally lower than those recorded deep inland.
The extreme heat comes as the UAE moves towards the end of August, when weather conditions traditionally begin a gradual seasonal transition following the appearance of the Suhail star.
The NCM continues to operate a round-the-clock weather watch and issue forecasts and warnings as conditions develop. Its live radar network was active across the country on Sunday.
The NCM temperature chart covers readings between 8am and 4.30pm on Sunday, with Bada Dafas clearly leading the five hottest stations.
Despite the gradual seasonal transition, Sunday's 50.1°C reading underlines that intense summer heat can persist across the UAE, particularly in inland and western areas, well into late August.