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UAE heat tops 50°C as Bada Dafas records country’s highest temperature

Mercury hits 50.1°C in Al Dhafrah as extreme late-summer heat grips the UAE

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE temperatures soar past 50°C as Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah records the country’s highest reading of 50.1°C, NCM data shows.
UAE temperatures soar past 50°C as Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah records the country’s highest reading of 50.1°C, NCM data shows.
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Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE crossed the 50°C mark on Sunday, with Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah region recording the country’s highest temperature at 50.1°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The peak was recorded at 1:30pm UAE time, as intense late-summer heat persisted across much of the country.

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NCM data showed several other locations approaching 49°C. Owtaid recorded 48.9°C, followed by Al Mirfa at 48.5°C, while Al Jazeera B.G. and Mezaira each reached 48.4°C.

The temperature map issued by the NCM showed widespread readings above 45°C across inland and western areas of the country. Al Ruwais reached 47°C, while Al Ajban recorded 46.7°C and Al Dhannah 45.7°C.

Conditions were relatively cooler along parts of the northern and eastern coasts and in the mountains, with temperatures generally lower than those recorded deep inland.

The extreme heat comes as the UAE moves towards the end of August, when weather conditions traditionally begin a gradual seasonal transition following the appearance of the Suhail star.

The NCM continues to operate a round-the-clock weather watch and issue forecasts and warnings as conditions develop. Its live radar network was active across the country on Sunday.

The NCM temperature chart covers readings between 8am and 4.30pm on Sunday, with Bada Dafas clearly leading the five hottest stations.

Despite the gradual seasonal transition, Sunday's 50.1°C reading underlines that intense summer heat can persist across the UAE, particularly in inland and western areas, well into late August.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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