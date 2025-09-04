UAE weather alert: Rain in Fujairah, more showers expected in some areas, mercury to hit 45°C today

Dusty and windy weather is expected at times, the weather bureau added
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast indicating generally partly cloudy conditions across the country, with a chance of some rainy cloud formations, particularly over eastern and coastal areas, as well as islands to the west. These clouds could bring scattered rainfall, especially to parts of Fujairah, Al Ain, and surrounding regions by the afternoon. Convective clouds, which the NCM regularly monitors, form due to an increase in surface temperature and often appear as piled-up cotton-like structures.
Throughout the rest of the country, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 40°C and 45°C, with mountainous areas enjoying even cooler conditions.
Humidity levels will be slightly elevated, hovering between 70% and 90% in both internal and coastal regions. Looking specifically at major cities, Dubai is currently experiencing very warm conditions, with an early morning temperature of around 37°C.
AccuWeather forecasts that the high for today in Dubai will reach approximately 43°C, with a real-feel temperature potentially soaring to 48°C. The night will remain very warm, with a likely low of around 35°C. Hazy sunshine is expected. In Abu Dhabi, the current temperature is approximately 35°C this morning. AccuWeather forecasts an even hotter day for the capital, with a likely high of around 45°C.
The real feel temperature in Abu Dhabi could be as high as 48°C. Tonight's low is expected to be around 34°C, and similar to Dubai. The NCM added: "Light to moderate winds will become relatively strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust during daytime."
