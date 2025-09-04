UAE weather alert: Rain in Fujairah, more showers expected in some areas, mercury to hit 45°C today

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast indicating generally partly cloudy conditions across the country, with a chance of some rainy cloud formations, particularly over eastern and coastal areas, as well as islands to the west. These clouds could bring scattered rainfall, especially to parts of Fujairah, Al Ain, and surrounding regions by the afternoon. Convective clouds, which the NCM regularly monitors, form due to an increase in surface temperature and often appear as piled-up cotton-like structures.