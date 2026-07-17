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UAE forecasts rain, fog and dusty winds over coming days

Showers expected in eastern and southern areas as humidity and dust persist into Monday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE forecasts rain, fog and dusty winds over coming days
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for unsettled weather over the coming days, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting a chance of rain in eastern and southern areas, humid nights, early morning fog and occasional dusty conditions.

The NCM said Friday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern regions, bringing a chance of rainfall. Conditions will become humid overnight and into Saturday morning, with fog or mist likely to form over parts of the western coast.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, ranging from 10 to 25km/h and reaching 40km/h, are expected to freshen at times, reducing visibility in exposed areas by lifting dust. Seas will remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will stay high despite the chance of showers, with highs of 48°C in Liwa, 46°C in Al Ain, 44°C in Dubai and Sharjah, and 43°C in Abu Dhabi, while Fujairah is forecast to reach 36°C with humidity climbing to 85 per cent.

The weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. On Saturday, partly cloudy skies will prevail with another chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas, while humid conditions are expected overnight and into Sunday morning.

By Sunday, fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast across much of the country, although clouds may continue to develop over eastern and southern regions. Winds will gradually shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds of 10 to 25km/h and gusts reaching 35km/h.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly under partly cloudy to cloudy skies, while light to moderate northwesterly winds will continue. Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the four-day period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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