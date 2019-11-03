Tropical cyclone Maha is expected to hit the Arabian Sea on Monday along eastern coast

The satellite image shows Maha spinning off the western shores of India on Friday, 1 November. Image Credit: NASA

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has warned of potential flooding in the eastern coast on Monday, November 4.

The NCEMA said that low-lying areas along the UAE’s East Coast may be hit by tropical storm Maha, which will be affected by strong winds and high tides.

On its official Twitter account, the crisis committee called on residents to exercise caution and stay away from the shores of the eastern coast.

In the event of a flood, the NCEMA cautioned residents to remain indoors at all times, keep away from windows and doors, and not to allow children to play outside.

On Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the tropical cyclone was increasing in strength and will turn into a category 2 cyclone, moving northwestward with a windspeed of 120-140 km/h that is expected to increase to 160-170 km/h.

“Tropical Cyclone Maha moves northwestward to the centre of the Arabian Sea, and is expected to intensify into Tropical Cyclone category 2 with a wind speed around the centre to reach 160-170 km/h within the next 24 hours,” announced the NCM on Sunday.

“Rough seas will hit the eastern coast by Sunday night, and a water surge may affect low-lying areas during the period of high tide from Monday to Wednesday,” said the meteorological department.

Towns and small cities, such as Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Dibba Fujairah, which lie on the eastern coast are likely to feel the effects of cyclone Maha.

Cyclone Maha, which formed in the Arabian Gulf last Wednesday, is expected to turn eastward by Tuesday and head towards the Gujarat region of western India, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The cyclone is the second to affect the UAE in a span of one week. On October 29, Cyclone Kyarr flooded low-lying areas in the emirates of Sharjah and Fujairah after a water surge affected main roads, residential neighbourhoods and resorts.

Roads in the coastal areas of Murbah and Qidfa in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah were also hit by flooding, which caused a further disruption for motorists.

The strong force of the cyclone also led to the drowning of a young Egyptian man, who was swept off the beach at a hotel in the Dibba Al Aqah area of Fujairah.