UAE weather alert: Four days of rain, cooler temperatures likely

Nights and early mornings will be humid in western regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to witness a slight drop in temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday, accompanied by the formation of scattered convective clouds and rainfall.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the change comes as a surface low-pressure system extends from the east, interacting with an upper-level high-pressure system.

Wednesday’s weather continues to be partly cloudy to clear, with convective clouds forming over eastern areas and mountainous regions by the afternoon. Coastal areas, particularly in the west, may see slightly cooler temperatures.

Nights and early mornings will be humid in western regions, with possible fog or light mist. Winds will blow from southeast to northeast at 10–25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h and stirring dust. Seas will be calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and calm in the Sea of Oman.

Thursday will see similar conditions, with convective clouds in eastern and southern areas producing rain, while humidity and fog persist in western regions. Winds will remain variable, occasionally intensifying with dust and sand.

Friday and Saturday are expected to continue this pattern, with partly cloudy skies, scattered rain in the east and south, nighttime humidity, and fog in coastal and inland areas. Southeast to northeast winds will occasionally stir dust, maintaining moderate conditions at sea.

