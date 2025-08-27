Extreme heat and hazy skies grip the nation, dusty weather and humidity rises
Dubai: The UAE is sweltering under extreme heat today, with dangerously high temperatures and dust storms across major cities.
According to AccuWeather, Dubai is experiencing very hot conditions with plenty of sunshine, making most outdoor activities hazardous. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 45°C, with a "real feel" of 38°C already recorded despite the current temperature sitting at 33°C. Tonight will bring clear skies and very warm conditions, with lows around 33°C and dusty weather.
In Abu Dhabi, conditions are similarly harsh, with hazy skies and a high of 42°C expected. The current temperature is 32°C, but feels closer to 37°C. Tonight will see mainly clear skies and lows of 32°C, but dust storms persist.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the weather today to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation, possibly accompanied by rainfall in eastern areas by afternoon. A slight drop in temperatures is anticipated in some western coastal regions.
Maximum temperatures are expected to range between:
· 41–46°C in internal regions
· 39–43°C along coastal areas and islands
· 31–36°C in mountainous areas
The highest temperature recorded nationwide yesterday was a scorching 48.5°C in Bada Dafas, Al Dhafra region, at 12:45 pm.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly in western areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening during the day and causing blowing dust especially from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will see slight to moderate sea conditions.
Residents are advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours, limit physical exertion, and take precautions against poor air quality.
