GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather alert: Temperatures soar to 48.5°C with dust storms and chance of rain

Extreme heat and hazy skies grip the nation, dusty weather and humidity rises

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
Dusty weather with low visibility in Sharjah.
Dusty weather with low visibility in Sharjah.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is sweltering under extreme heat today, with dangerously high temperatures and dust storms across major cities.

According to AccuWeather, Dubai is experiencing very hot conditions with plenty of sunshine, making most outdoor activities hazardous. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 45°C, with a "real feel" of 38°C already recorded despite the current temperature sitting at 33°C. Tonight will bring clear skies and very warm conditions, with lows around 33°C and dusty weather.

In Abu Dhabi, conditions are similarly harsh, with hazy skies and a high of 42°C expected. The current temperature is 32°C, but feels closer to 37°C. Tonight will see mainly clear skies and lows of 32°C, but dust storms persist.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the weather today to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation, possibly accompanied by rainfall in eastern areas by afternoon. A slight drop in temperatures is anticipated in some western coastal regions.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between:

·         41–46°C in internal regions

·         39–43°C along coastal areas and islands

·         31–36°C in mountainous areas

The highest temperature recorded nationwide yesterday was a scorching 48.5°C in Bada Dafas, Al Dhafra region, at 12:45 pm.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly in western areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening during the day and causing blowing dust especially from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will see slight to moderate sea conditions.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours, limit physical exertion, and take precautions against poor air quality.

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. “I’m proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed,” he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. “From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity,” he added. “In every story I tell,” Manuel says, “my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us.” Manuel’s impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he’s been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE weather: Expect strong winds, dust storm across the UAE today.

UAE braces for dust, 47°C heat; minor quake in Oman

2m read
Motorists are advised to drive carefully amid ongoing dusty conditions.

Dust reduces visibility today, rain forecast tomorrow

1m read
UAE weather forecast for tomorrow: What to expect

UAE weather forecast for tomorrow: What to expect

1m read
Dust storm sweeps Abu Dhabi: Motorists warned of poor visibility

Dust storm in Abu Dhabi: Police issue warning

1m read