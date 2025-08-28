NCM issues weather warning for blowing dust and poor visibility
Dubai: The UAE continues to reel under extreme summer conditions as temperatures soar across the nation. According to AccuWeather, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience dangerously high temperatures of 44°C today, accompanied by breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure to prevent heatstroke and dehydration.
Tonight, both cities will remain very warm, with Dubai expecting clear skies and lows around 33°C, while Abu Dhabi will see similar conditions at a low of 32°C.
Adding to the challenging conditions, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a dust alert. Fresh southeasterly winds, reaching 40 km/h, are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility to less than 2,000 meters over some internal areas from 05:30am to 10am on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
The broader UAE weather forecast indicates fair to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of convective clouds and rainfall in eastern and southern regions, possibly extending inland. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh with cloud activity, further contributing to dusty conditions.
Temperature breakdown by region:
Internal areas: 41–46°C
Coastal areas and islands: 38–43°C
Mountainous regions: 31–36°C
Yesterday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was a searing 48.1°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2:15pm, marking one of the hottest days this summer.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight into Friday morning, particularly in western areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation, especially in southeastern to northeastern parts of the country. Winds will range between 10 – 25 km/h, peaking at 40 km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
