UAE weather update: Al Ain records coolest morning temperature as sunny and dusty conditions persist in Dubai

NCM warns of dust storms, humidity, and possible fog in the west over the next few days

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
The lowest temperature recorded early morning today was 23.5°C in Raknah, Al Ain.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai experienced a sunny yet dusty afternoon today, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reporting the lowest temperature across the country this morning at 23.5°C in Raknah, Al Ain.

Looking ahead, tomorrow’s forecast calls for fair to partly cloudy skies, with increasing cloud cover expected over eastern regions. Afternoon convective rainy clouds may develop, especially over mountainous areas. Coastal zones, particularly westward, can expect a slight drop in temperatures.

Humidity levels will rise overnight and into Thursday morning over some western areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation. Winds will range from light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, occasionally freshening during the day and causing blowing dust, with speeds between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching gusts up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions are predicted to be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The NCM continues to provide timely weather updates, including detailed temperature forecasts across major cities in the UAE.

