GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Scorching UAE weather continues: 48.3°C recorded in Al Dhafra, chance of rain in parts of country

Hot and humid conditions persist in UAE with partly cloudy skies and chance of rainfall

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
NCM forecast: Eastern UAE could see light morning rain amid cloudy skies
NCM forecast: Eastern UAE could see light morning rain amid cloudy skies
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE continues to sizzle under high summer temperatures, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi both expecting highs of 42°C today, according to Accuweather. Dubai will see partly sunny skies and remain very warm throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will dip only slightly to a low of 33°C under clear skies.

In Abu Dhabi, the skies will remain mostly sunny and conditions very warm, with an overnight low of 32°C expected under clear to partly cloudy skies.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times, particularly in the northern and eastern regions of the country, with a chance of light rainfall by morning.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 47°C in the interior regions, 39°C to 43°C along the coast and islands, and 30°C to 35°C in the mountainous areas.

On Monday, the highest temperature recorded nationwide was a sweltering 48.3°C in Al Jazeera B.G., located in the Al Dhafra region, at 3:45 pm.

Humidity levels are expected to rise by night and into Wednesday morning, particularly in coastal areas, increasing discomfort. Winds will be light to moderate overall, occasionally freshening during the daytime, blowing southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, gusting up to 35 km/h.

Sea conditions are forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. “I’m proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed,” he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. “From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity,” he added. “In every story I tell,” Manuel says, “my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us.” Manuel’s impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he’s been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE weather: 4 days of rain, cooler temperatures likely

UAE weather: 4 days of rain, cooler temperatures likely

1m read
Hail in Al Ain

Weather: Hail in Al Ain, heavy rain hits parts of UAE

2m read
How kids can enjoy snow camps this summer in UAE

How kids can enjoy snow camps this summer in UAE

3m read
Rain in Al Dhafra

Watch: Rain in Al Ain, overcast skies across UAE

2m read