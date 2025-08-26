Hot and humid conditions persist in UAE with partly cloudy skies and chance of rainfall
Dubai: The UAE continues to sizzle under high summer temperatures, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi both expecting highs of 42°C today, according to Accuweather. Dubai will see partly sunny skies and remain very warm throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will dip only slightly to a low of 33°C under clear skies.
In Abu Dhabi, the skies will remain mostly sunny and conditions very warm, with an overnight low of 32°C expected under clear to partly cloudy skies.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times, particularly in the northern and eastern regions of the country, with a chance of light rainfall by morning.
Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 47°C in the interior regions, 39°C to 43°C along the coast and islands, and 30°C to 35°C in the mountainous areas.
On Monday, the highest temperature recorded nationwide was a sweltering 48.3°C in Al Jazeera B.G., located in the Al Dhafra region, at 3:45 pm.
Humidity levels are expected to rise by night and into Wednesday morning, particularly in coastal areas, increasing discomfort. Winds will be light to moderate overall, occasionally freshening during the daytime, blowing southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, gusting up to 35 km/h.
Sea conditions are forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
