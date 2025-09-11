GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders Dh55,000 refund over concealed jet ski defects

Buyer discovers jet ski had 320 hours of use, not 14, seller hid critical faults

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Court gavel. Illustrative photo
Court gavel. Illustrative photo
Shutterstock

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a seller to refund Dh55,000 to a buyer, along with a fine of Dh3,000, after a dispute over a jet ski purchase revealed hidden defects.

The buyer claimed he had purchased a jet ski for Dh55,000, paying the full amount after the seller assured him that it had been used for only 14 hours and was in near-new condition. However, during his first trial run in the sea, the buyer noticed the watercraft overheating without apparent cause.

He then took the jet ski to a private repair workshop, where it was discovered that the vehicle had travelled 6,987 miles—far more than indicated by the 14 hours claimed—and suffered from faulty sensors. Its computer, responsible for tracking usage hours, had been replaced, resetting the hours to zero. Investigators determined that the jet ski had logged 320 hours of use prior to purchase.

The court found that the seller had concealed defects from the buyer and ruled in favour of the plaintiff, highlighting the responsibility of sellers to disclose the true condition of their products.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai court rejects appeal to void Dh295m tower sale

Dubai court rejects appeal to void Dh295m tower sale

1m read
Car fraud case: Court orders Dh440,000 refund

Car fraud case: Court orders Dh440,000 refund

1m read
The Dubai Courts building.

Court imposes Dh1.68m penalty for failed property deal

2m read
Dubai Police and DMA launch intensive jet ski safety campaign

Safety drive: Dubai Police fine 431, seize 41 jet skis

2m read