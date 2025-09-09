Abu Dhabi court dismisses Dh50,000 lawsuit in false accusation case

Insufficient evidence leads to dismissal of damages claim
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a young man seeking Dh50,000 in damages from a woman who accused him of committing an indecent act.
The man argued that he was wrongfully reported, citing his acquittal in a related criminal case as evidence of her malicious intent. He claimed he had suffered both financially and emotionally, pointing to time spent in detention and hospitalisation.
The woman, however, denied wrongdoing, insisting her complaint was legitimate.
In its ruling, the court said acquittal alone does not prove the original complaint was false or malicious. Judges noted that the prosecution had found sufficient grounds to pursue the criminal case, and the acquittal was issued only due to insufficient evidence, not because the complaint was fabricated.
The court concluded that the woman had exercised her legal right to litigation and that no abuse of process was proven. The case was dismissed, and the plaintiff was ordered to pay court fees and costs.
