Although not common, earthquakes in Iran are sometimes felt in the UAE

Image Credit: USGS

Dubai: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of the Arabian Gulf at 7.43pm on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reported that epicentre was at a depth of 10-km located 48-km south west of Bandar-e-Langeh in southern Iran, and 108-km north of Umm Al Quwain in the UAE.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) reported a 4.6 magnitude earthquake that was recorded off the Arabian Gulf at 7.44pm UAE time on Thursday.

An NCMS statement read, "A 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Arabian Gulf, at 19:44, 31-10-2019 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” which was felt by some residents."

Just 10 days ago a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Iran sending tremors that residents said they felt from Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The earthquake hit southern Iran at 14:58 on Monday (October 21, 2019) UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's National Seismic Network.