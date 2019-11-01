Fujairah: Water surges could return to the UAE’s east coast from Monday during an expected period of high tide, according to an update from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

That weather system over the Arabian Sea may have weakened and turned south but a second tropical storm called Maha is heading north and is expected to intensify into a category one cyclone over the next 24 hours. This will cause rough seas and water surges, with Monday singled out because it correlates with a particularly high tide that day. Maha currently has wind speeds of 110-120-km/h at its centre with intense convective rain clouds.