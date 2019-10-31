Egyptian man was swept away by waves and drowned

Fujairah: A young Arab man has drowned after being swept off the beach by waves caused by Cyclone Kyarr at a hotel in the Dibba Al Aqah area of Fujairah.

The incident happened two days ago when he was trying to protect the hotel's property from damage during the cyclone.

According to a source at the hotel, the employee was from Egypt and worked in the food and beverage department.

He was performing his duties in the hotel courtyard overlooking the sea, and was caught off guard when a high wave pulled him into the sea and swept him away.