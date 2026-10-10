NCM warns motorists of poor visibility, with fog potentially lasting hours after dawn
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of fog forming across parts of the country in the coming days, with visibility expected to deteriorate sharply and potentially fall to zero in some coastal and inland areas, particularly in the west.
The weather bureau said fog and mist are expected to persist from Saturday until Tuesday, mainly between midnight and the early morning hours, posing a risk to motorists as reduced visibility makes driving conditions more difficult.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the NCM urged drivers to exercise caution, monitor weather forecasts for updates on the timing of fog formation and reduce their speed on affected roads to ensure their safety.
The centre explained that fog becomes more likely at this time of year as temperatures begin to moderate and nights grow cooler.
As temperatures fall overnight, moisture-laden air near the ground cools, causing water vapour to condense into tiny suspended droplets that form fog.
According to the NCM, three main conditions favour fog formation: high humidity, clear skies and light winds.
This process, known as radiation fog, is common in the UAE, particularly during periods when overnight cooling combines with elevated moisture levels near the surface.
Fog typically develops during the night and around dawn and can persist for several hours before gradually dissipating as temperatures rise after sunrise or winds strengthen.
During foggy conditions, horizontal visibility can fall below one kilometre, making it increasingly difficult for motorists to see other vehicles and the road ahead. In some areas, visibility may temporarily drop to near zero.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that October, November and March are among the months most prone to fog formation in the UAE.
He explained that each of these months typically records more than 12 days of fog, highlighting the frequency of the phenomenon during seasonal transitions.
The NCM advised motorists to remain alert to changing weather conditions, follow official updates and adjust their driving speeds when visibility deteriorates.