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UAE motorists warned of zero visibility as fog forms overnight

Fog warning runs from 10.30pm Monday until 9am Tuesday across coastal and inland areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Horizontal visibility is expected to deteriorate significantly where fog develops and could disappear altogether in some locations.
Horizontal visibility is expected to deteriorate significantly where fog develops and could disappear altogether in some locations.
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Abu Dhabi: Dense fog could reduce visibility to zero in parts of the UAE overnight, with motorists facing potentially difficult conditions through Tuesday morning before the possibility of rain later in the day.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of a chance of fog forming over some coastal and inland areas from 10.30pm on Monday, October 5, until 9am on Tuesday, October 6.

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Horizontal visibility is expected to deteriorate significantly where fog develops and could disappear altogether in some locations.

The alert comes as humid overnight conditions continue to favour fog and mist across parts of the country.

Rain possible on Tuesday

For Tuesday, the NCM forecast generally fair to partly cloudy weather, with a chance of convective clouds developing during the afternoon over eastern and southern areas.

Those clouds could bring rainfall.

Conditions are expected to become humid again on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, creating another chance of fog or mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening enough to raise dust.

They will blow from the south-east to north-west at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching up to 40km/h at times.

Seas remain slight

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to remain slight.

The first high tide is due at 11.37am, followed by a second at 9.04pm. Low tides are expected at 3.16pm and 4.38am.

The Oman Sea will also remain slight, with high tides at 6.19pm and 7.15am, and low tides at 12.36pm and 12.41am.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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