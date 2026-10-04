Temperatures will reach 41°C in Al Sila, while Dubai and Sharjah peak at 37°C
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will see generally fair to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with clouds forming over eastern areas during the afternoon and humidity increasing overnight, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The NCM forecast fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas by Monday morning, as relative humidity rises sharply in parts of the country.
Temperatures will remain high despite more settled daytime conditions. Al Sila is expected to record the highest maximum at 41°C, followed by Al Ruwais at 40°C and Liwa at 39°C.
Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah will reach 38°C, while Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain are forecast to peak at 37°C. Fujairah will be cooler at 34°C.
Maximum humidity could reach 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour and strengthening at times.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.
Monday will remain fair to partly cloudy, while humidity will build again overnight and into Tuesday morning.
The centre indicated that fog or mist could develop over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will begin southeasterly before shifting northwesterly, reaching up to 35km/h at times. Seas will remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas and potentially becoming convective during the afternoon.
Humidity will increase again overnight, with another chance of fog or mist on Wednesday morning.
Southwesterly to northwesterly winds will freshen at times, reaching 35km/h.
Conditions could become more unsettled by Wednesday.
The NCM noted a possibility of convective cloud formation during the afternoon, potentially accompanied by rainfall.
Temperatures are also expected to increase.
Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas, where fog or mist may form.
Winds will shift from northeasterly to northwesterly and could reach 35km/h, while seas are forecast to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.