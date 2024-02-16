Sharjah: Rain-affected families in the Eastern Region of Sharjah have started returning home after their houses were restored and flooded roads were reopened.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in Sharjah announced the plan to ensure retuning of rain-affected families in phases as the roads have been reopened and traffic movement have been restored in the earlier flooded areas. The team has ensured safety of the houses affected due to heavy rains.
The task has been successfully achieved by the team in coordination with the various departments including: the General Authority of Civil Defence, Municipality of Sharjah City, Municipality of Kalba City, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Department of Social Services, Housing Department, Kalba Hospital, Emirates Transport, Emirates Foundation for School Education, Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Sharjah Charitable Society.
Systematic plan
The restoration of normal life operation was carried out through a systematic plan that ensures rapid and safe handling of incidents to avoid any repercussions resulting from the bad weather condition. The team also worked on a series of shelter operations in the eastern region to tackle any impact of the heavy rains and flooding.
At least 1100 rain-affected people including 173 families, whose homes were damaged by the heavy rains, were provided shelter in three different schools. At least 528 members of the security services, 621 field staff of municipalities and other departments, 55 police patrols and 321 heavy vehicles participated in the operation to ensure safety of the residents during the heavy rains.