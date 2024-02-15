Sharjah: More than 1100 people including 173 families affected by heavy rains have been moved to three-school shelters in Kalba, according to Sharjah Police.
Lieutenant Colonel Fahd Al Laghai, Head of the Shelter centers in Kalba city of Sharjah, said on Thursday on the ‘direct line’ radio programme that the more than 1100 residents affected by heavy rains and flooding have been moved to three shelters set up in schools including Jamila Bouhired School, Shifaa Bint Abdullah School, and Al Shuhadaa School.
“After heavy rains and flooding in certain areas, we are now in the recovery phase as most families have begun returning to their homes after ensuring their safety and rehabilitation through the specialised teams.
Lt. Col. Al Laghai said that most of the water has already been pumped out from the flood areas and roads have been reopened.
He added that medical teams from Kalba hospital also visited the affected families daily in shelters.
Sharjah Charitable Society
Meanwhile, Sharjah Charitable Society rushed to support the rain-affected families in Kalba and provided them with relief goods. The society temporary housing to many families in Al Talaa, Al Musalla and Al Baraha areas.
Nasser Masoud Bilal, Director of the Society in Kalba, said that the residents in shelters were provided heavy blankets and other essential items.
More than 3,000 meals were also provided to residents whose houses were damaged and who were in dire need of assistance and support.
Also, Sharjah Municipality announced on Wednesday to enhance collaboration with the Kalba City Municipality to deal with unstable weather conditions. The Municipality has put together a team of highly skilled technicians, supervisors, and supporting workers to carry out the task at hand. In addition, the municipality provided 60 tankers and four high-capacity pumping stations and 15 mobile pumps to deal with any untoward situation due to heavy rains.