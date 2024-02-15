Dubai: The first day of Eid Al Fitr is most likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10, due to the difficulty of sighting the crescent moon of Shawwal, which marks the end of Ramadan as a total solar eclipse is expected on April 8, according to the Emirates Astronomical Association.
The birth of Shawwal crescent will coincide with total solar eclipse on April 8, said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chaimran of the association.
The spectacular celestial event will take place on April 8, making it difficult to sight the Shawwal crescent after the sunset. This means the Shawwal crescent will be visible after the sunset of April 9, marking the last day of the holy month of Ramadan.
On April 8, the moon will cover the sun, casting a shadow on Earth. This spectacular celestial event will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean.
The birth of the Shawwal crescent marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar and the first day is observed as Eid Al Fitr. The total solar eclipse will influence religious observance and the timing of Eid Al Fitr celebrations across the Islamic world.
Islamic months are either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent.