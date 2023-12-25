Dubai: Astronomical calculations predict that the Holy Month will commence on March 11, 2024.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, confirmed that starting from the next Ramadan, the month will fall within the winter season, a phenomenon that will continue until Ramadan 1453 AH in 2031, which will then transition into the autumn season.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds immense spiritual significance as it marks the period when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him). This holy month, characterised by fasting, charity, and blessings, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Adult Muslims engage in fasting from dawn until dusk, a practice reflecting devotion and self-discipline.
The UAE, like other Islamic countries, determines the start of Ramadan through moon sighting, following official announcements from the moon-sighting committee in Mecca, Islam’s holiest city. Ramadan’s commencement is contingent on the sighting of the new crescent moon and typically lasts for 29 or 30 days.
In the UAE, Ramadan traditions begin in mid-Shaaban with the celebration of Hagg Al Layla. Emirati children, dressed in festive attire, visit neighbours to collect sweets and nuts, singing traditional songs. The daily fasting during Ramadan is marked by two main meals: Suhoor before sunrise and Iftar to break the fast at sunset, usually started with dates and laban.