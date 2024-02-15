Abu Dhabi: His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences on Thursday over the martyrdom of Corporal Suleiman Saeed Al Shehhi, a member of the UAE Armed Forces.
Al Shehhi tragically lost his life following a terrorist act in the Federal Republic of Somalia along with several of his comrades while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces. His Highness expressed his condolences during his visit to the condolence majlis in Ras Al Khaimah.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored his profound condolences and sympathy to Al Shehhi’s family, praying for Allah Almighty to grace him with His boundless mercy and offer his family and loved ones patience and comfort.
During the visit to the condolence majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also extended his condolences over the martyrdom of First Warrant Officer Mohamed Saeed Al Shamsi, a member of the UAE Armed Forces, who tragically lost his life following a terrorist act in the Federal Republic of Somalia along with several of his comrades while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces. His Highness expressed his condolences during his visit to the condolence majlis in Al Ain.