Ajman: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences on Tuesday over the martyrdom of First Warrant Officer Khalifa Al Baloushi, a member of the UAE Armed Forces, who tragically lost his life following a terrorist act in Somalia along with several of his comrades while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces.
The President expressed his condolences during his visit to the condolence majlis in Ajman.
Sheikh Mohamed underscored his profound condolences and sympathy to Al Baloushi’s family, praying for God Almighty to grace him with His boundless mercy and forgiveness and offer his family and loved ones patience and comfort.