Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs who died while serving in Somalia.
In a tweet he sent out on Monday, the UAE President stated: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the heroic Emirati servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Somalia. With honour and courage, they dedicated their lives to defending our nation and its values at home and abroad. Their sacrifices shall never be forgotten, and we pray they may rest in eternal peace.”